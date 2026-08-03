Several emergency calls report a naked woman. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discover a whole series of crimes—and a possible cause.

A naked woman is alleged to have committed several crimes in Nuremberg while under the influence of narcotics. According to a police statement released on Monday, the 39-year-old woman first damaged a 42-year-old man’s car on Saturday and then struck him when he tried to restrain her.

The naked woman is then said to have snatched a bus driver's cell phone and thrown it on the floor. She punched another uninvolved man in the head.

When a police patrol arrived, the woman reportedly continued to behave aggressively and slightly injured two officers during her arrest. After her arrest, emergency medical personnel examined the woman. She reportedly exhibited several symptoms indicative of drug use.

A blood sample was taken from her on the orders of the district attorney's office. The officers initiated a criminal investigation against her, including on suspicion of assault, property damage, and resisting or physically assaulting police officers.