The Federal Supreme Court sees no obligation to adapt archive reports to later judgments such as acquittals as long as the publication date of the report is clear. (archive image) Keystone

The Federal Supreme Court has dismissed the complaint of a Geneva businessman against Ringier AG. The plaintiff felt that his personal rights had been violated by the reporting on a major commercial trial.

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The Federal Supreme Court ruled that the identifying coverage of a co-defendant in the trial before a Zurich court was lawful, according to the ruling published on Tuesday. The decision was triggered by articles published on "Blick" online in January 2022, which focused on the trial surrounding an ex-bank manager.

The plaintiff, a business partner, was mentioned by name and with details of his assets. He saw a violation of his privacy and demanded the deletion of his data from the online archives. The Federal Supreme Court wrote that the articles had been professionally prepared and that the presumption of innocence had been pointed out. Media companies are not obliged to adapt archive articles to developments if the publication date is recognizable.