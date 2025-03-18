The Nasa astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months have begun their return journey to Earth.

DPA dpa

The Nasa astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months have begun their return journey to Earth. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams left the ISS today together with two other astronauts on board a SpaceX capsule.

The capsule undocked before sunrise and should land off the coast of Florida in the early evening, weather permitting. "We will miss you, but we wish you a safe journey home," said Nasa astronaut Anne McClain from the ISS.

The two astronauts, Wilmore and Williams, had actually planned to spend only around a week in space to test the Boeing Starliner capsule at the beginning of June last year. However, due to technical problems with the capsule, they were unable to return - and their mission was extended from eight days to nine months.