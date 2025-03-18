  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After nine months Nasa astronauts start their return journey to Earth

dpa

18.3.2025 - 06:50

The Nasa astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months have begun their return journey to Earth.

DPA

18.03.2025, 06:50

The Nasa astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months have begun their return journey to Earth. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams left the ISS today together with two other astronauts on board a SpaceX capsule.

The capsule undocked before sunrise and should land off the coast of Florida in the early evening, weather permitting. "We will miss you, but we wish you a safe journey home," said Nasa astronaut Anne McClain from the ISS.

The two astronauts, Wilmore and Williams, had actually planned to spend only around a week in space to test the Boeing Starliner capsule at the beginning of June last year. However, due to technical problems with the capsule, they were unable to return - and their mission was extended from eight days to nine months.

More from the department

Real estate. Rental prices move only slightly in February

Real estateRental prices move only slightly in February

Swiss National Bank. Former SNB Chairman Jordan earned slightly more in 2024 than in 2023

Swiss National BankFormer SNB Chairman Jordan earned slightly more in 2024 than in 2023

Monetary policy. SNB bought CHF 1.2 billion in foreign currency in 2024

Monetary policySNB bought CHF 1.2 billion in foreign currency in 2024