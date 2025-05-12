At some point, the Blue Planet will be over: but long before it is devoured by the sun, all life will be extinct. IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

The countdown is on: Researchers from Nasa and Toho University Tokyo have calculated when life on Earth will no longer be possible. It is not the time that is surprising, but the reason.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Nasa supercomputer has calculated when all life on Earth will end.

Even if the sun is of course the ultimate trigger, the reason is surprising.

Too little CO₂ in the atmosphere makes photosynthesis impossible: as a result, oxygen is no longer produced. Show more

The end of all life on Earth? It's inevitable and has been calculated quite accurately by NASA and Toho University Tokyo. The scientists have also provided the reason - and it may sound surprising: Life is suffocating.

But first an all-clear: anyone reading this text today will not experience the (natural) end of the world. Only in a billion years will it be so far that life on earth is really no longer possible.

According to calculations using a supercomputer, around the year 1,000,002,021, even the most resistant organisms will no longer be able to withstand the extreme surface conditions, reports BGR. Human influences or external events such as asteroid impacts were not taken into account.

No oxygen, no life

Unsurprisingly, the sun is responsible for the end, as it will blow up into a red giant. But this will only happen in around five billion years: Before then, all life on Earth will be virtually suffocated. The reason for this is a process that leads to the loss of oxygen in our atmosphere.

Even before it explodes, the sun is getting bigger and hotter: this increases the depletion of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere. Too little carbon dioxide means that photosynthesis is no longer possible. This would lead to the extinction of oxygen-producing plants - and that would ultimately mean the end of life as we know it.