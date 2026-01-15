In 65 years of manned space travel, Nasa has never had to bring astronauts back to Earth for health reasons. Now an ISS mission has had to be aborted prematurely.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time in the history of the International Space Station (ISS), the US space agency Nasa is bringing a four-person astronaut crew back to Earth prematurely due to medical problems.

The four astronauts undocked from the ISS in a "Crew Dragon" from tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, as live images from NASA showed.

Over the course of Thursday, US astronauts Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov are expected to land in the ocean off the coast of the US state of California after a flight of around eleven hours.

Nasa did not say which astronaut required medical care and did not give any details of the health problems. Show more

For the first time in Nasa's history, the US space agency is bringing four astronauts back to Earth prematurely due to medical problems. One astronaut who required medical treatment left the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday together with three crew members. The decision shortens the crew's mission by more than a month. The four astronauts - from the USA, Russia and Japan - are due to land in the ocean off San Diego in the US state of California early Thursday morning (local time).

"The timing of this departure is unexpected for us," said Nasa astronaut Zena Cardman before the return journey. But the crew had grown together like a family to support and care for each other, the astronaut said.

Nasa did not say which astronaut needed medical care and did not give any details about the health problems. However, the sick astronaut was "stable, safe and well cared for", explained outgoing ISS commander Mike Fincke on social media earlier this week. It was a conscious decision to provide the astronaut with the full range of medical examination options on Earth.

The four astronauts who will be brought back to Earth early due to medical problems in the Dragon pressure suits they will have to wear on the return flight. (January 14, 2026) Image: Keystone/NASA via AP

Not an emergency

Launched in August, Cardman, Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov were due to remain on the space station until the end of February. However, on January 7, Nasa surprisingly canceled Cardman and Fincke's planned outboard mission for the following day and announced the crew's early return. Those responsible explained that the health problem was not related to the preparations for the extravehicular activity. They emphasized that it was not an emergency.

The picture shows the "Crew Dragon" from tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX undocking from the ISS. Image: Keystone/NASA via AP)

Nasa representatives explained that it would have been riskier to leave the astronaut in space for another month without adequate medical care than to temporarily reduce the size of the station crew by more than half. Until SpaceX delivers a new crew, Nasa will have to forego all extravehicular activities.

Computer models predicted a medical evacuation from the space station about every three years, but in 65 years of manned spaceflight, Nasa has not had a single one. The Russians have been less fortunate: in 1985, for example, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Vasyutin fell ill on board the Salyut 7 space station, necessitating an early return.