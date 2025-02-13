The asteroid "2024 YR4" could come dangerously close to Earth in 2032. -/ESA/P.Carril/dpa (Symbolbild)

In eight years' time, an asteroid could hit the Earth with a low probability. However, NASA cannot yet give the all-clear - on the contrary. According to the latest observations, the risk has increased.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The asteroid "2024 YR4" could hit Earth in just under eight years with a low probability.

According to the latest findings from NASA, the risk of an impact has recently increased to 2.3 percent.

After the asteroid was discovered, the probability of impact was initially put at 1.2 percent.

The asteroid and its orbit are now to be examined in more detail - using the James Webb Space Telescope, among other things. Show more

It can still only be seen as a small dot in the telescope, but asteroid "2024 YR4" is on its way to Earth at high speed. Shortly before Christmas 2032, there is a small chance that the celestial body will hit our planet. But this has now increased, according to the US space agency NASA.

The probability of an impact by the asteroid "2024 YR4" is still minimal. However, additional observations and analyses by Nasa now show that the probability of an impact on Earth has increased to 2.3 percent. This is almost double the 1.2 percent probability of impact reported last week.

Ongoing observations by ground-based telescopes involved in the International Asteroid Warning Network will now continue as long as the asteroid is still visible until April, Nasa added. After that, "2024 YR4" will be too faint to be observed until around June 2028.

James Webb space telescope to observe YR4

To ensure that YR4 can be examined as closely as possible by then, NASA is now bringing out the big guns. The James Webb Space Telescope is to take aim at the asteroid in March in order to better estimate the size of the asteroid. It is currently estimated to be up to 100 meters in diameter.

According to NASA, the more observations are made of the asteroid's orbit, the better the probability of impact can be estimated. It is then possible that the asteroid "2024 YR4" will be excluded as an impact risk, as was the case with many other objects that were previously on Nasa's asteroid risk list. It is also possible that its impact probability will continue to increase. The latest data on "2024 YR4" is provided by Nasa on the automatic Sentry page .

Regionally severe damage possible

It is currently not known exactly where the asteroid could impact. One thing is clear: with its size, "YR4" is not considered a so-called "planet killer". The Earth would therefore not be in immediate danger. However, an impact would cause severe damage regionally. It could cause severe destruction within a radius of around 50 kilometers, warns NASA.

"If it hits Paris, London or New York, the entire city and part of the surrounding area will be wiped out," says Bruce Betts from the Planetary Society organization. An impact by the newly discovered asteroid would be more comparable to the Tunguska event, when a 30 to 50-metre-tall celestial body exploded over Siberia in 1908, destroying around 80 million trees over an estimated area of 2,000 square kilometers. According to Betts, "2024 YR4" would probably also explode in the sky instead of leaving a crater in the earth.