The "Maven" probe has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and providing important data. Recently, however, it has remained silent.

The US space agency Nasa has lost contact with the Mars probe "Maven". Work is underway to re-establish contact, said a Nasa spokeswoman. No regular data had been received for around two weeks. A "short fragment" indicates that the probe may have "rotated in an unexpected way".

In addition, the frequency of the tracking signal indicates that the orbit of "Maven" may have changed, according to a NASA statement. The team is continuing to analyze the data to determine the most likely scenarios for the loss of signal.

Launched at the end of 2013, "Maven" has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and provides important research data, particularly on the planet's atmosphere. NASA also has the probes "Mars Odyssey" and "Mars Reconaissance Orbiter" in operation, as well as the rovers "Curiosity" and "Perseverance" on the surface of our neighboring planet.