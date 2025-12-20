The illustration published by the US space agency Nasa shows the Mars probe "Maven". The probe has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and providing important data. Recently, however, it has remained silent. (archive image) Keystone

The US space agency NASA has lost contact with the Mars probe "Maven". Work is underway to re-establish contact, a Nasa spokeswoman told the German news agency DPA.

No regular data had been received for around two weeks. A "short fragment" indicates that the probe may have "rotated in an unexpected way".

Launched at the end of 2013, "Maven" has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and provides important research data, particularly on the planet's atmosphere. NASA also has the probes "Mars Odyssey" and "Mars Reconaissance Orbiter" in operation, as well as the rovers "Curiosity" and "Perseverance" on the surface of our neighboring planet.