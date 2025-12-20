  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Space travel Nasa loses contact with the Mars probe "Maven"

SDA

20.12.2025 - 02:15

The illustration published by the US space agency Nasa shows the Mars probe "Maven". The probe has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and providing important data. Recently, however, it has remained silent. (archive image)
The illustration published by the US space agency Nasa shows the Mars probe "Maven". The probe has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and providing important data. Recently, however, it has remained silent. (archive image)
Keystone

The US space agency NASA has lost contact with the Mars probe "Maven". Work is underway to re-establish contact, a Nasa spokeswoman told the German news agency DPA.

Keystone-SDA

20.12.2025, 02:15

No regular data had been received for around two weeks. A "short fragment" indicates that the probe may have "rotated in an unexpected way".

Launched at the end of 2013, "Maven" has been orbiting Mars for around ten years and provides important research data, particularly on the planet's atmosphere. NASA also has the probes "Mars Odyssey" and "Mars Reconaissance Orbiter" in operation, as well as the rovers "Curiosity" and "Perseverance" on the surface of our neighboring planet.

More from the department

Car industry. Musk wins legal dispute over billion-euro share package from 2018

Car industryMusk wins legal dispute over billion-euro share package from 2018

Alcoholic treasure. Missing ball of gin found in Lake Constance

Alcoholic treasureMissing ball of gin found in Lake Constance

Local resident films tragedy. German woman is swept into the sea in Spain and dies

Local resident films tragedyGerman woman is swept into the sea in Spain and dies