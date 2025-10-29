NASA dares to take the silent leap through the sound barrier: the X-59, a supersonic jet that promises speed without the infamous sonic boom, takes off. Is this really the beginning of a new aviation era?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The X-59 is intended to show whether supersonic flights are possible without a loud bang and thus pave the way for the return of civilian supersonic traffic.

The futuristic aircraft combines high speed with new aerodynamics and is said to fly twice as fast as today's jets, but much more quietly.

It remains to be seen whether the technology will also be ecologically and economically convincing - or whether the dream of quieter supersonic flight will once again come to a standstill. Show more

Around 30 meters long, ten meters wide and ultra-tapered at the front: the X-59 looks like an aircraft from the future. It was built by Lockheed Martin on behalf of NASA - as a test vehicle for quieter supersonic passenger jets.

The experimental aircraft is designed to fly at Mach 1.4, i.e. twice as fast as today's long-haul jets, while making hardly any noise. Commissioned in 2018, the X-59 is now set to show how supersonic flight could enter a new, quieter era.

However, the competition has also long been working on its own concepts for the skies of tomorrow.

Flying faster, but at what cost?

For decades, supersonic flight has been both a dream and a risk. But this time it could fail not so much because of the noise - but because of the question of how much kerosene the future of flying can afford.

More videos from the department