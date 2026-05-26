After the long weekend, the Dow Jones Industrial benchmark index remained just below its best level on Friday. (archive picture) Keystone

On Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rose above the 30,000-point mark for the first time. After the long weekend, the Dow Jones Industrial benchmark index remained just below Friday's record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, the broad-based S&P 500 also reached a new high. In addition to the longstanding fantasy surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), the indices also rose on hopes of a framework agreement in the Iran war. The fact that new attacks in Iran and Lebanon overshadowed the ongoing negotiations to settle the war did not have a major impact across the board. One market observer sees both sides in the military conflict as "still closer to an agreement than recently".

The S&P 500 ended up 0.61% to 7,519.12 points, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.76% to 30,001.32 points on the back of the AI-related tailwind. The two indices thus showed more momentum than the blue chips, which carry more weight in the Dow. The latter fell by 0.23 percent to 50,461.68 points. It would have had to rise above 50,830 points to set a new record.

In the technology sector, chip stocks once again set the pace. After their recent rally took a break and investors turned their attention to sector stocks in Asia and Europe, demand for US stocks is now picking up again.

There was also strong demand for shares in space companies that do business with rockets, satellites or solutions for them. The upcoming mega IPO of SpaceX is continuing to generate excitement among potential co-profiteers, according to the market. The shares of MDA Space, Firefly Aerospace and Redwire rose between 4 and 26 percent.