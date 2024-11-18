Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII is the first known sexually transmitted skin fungus. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Purulent pustules, fever, pain: in Europe, cases of infection with the extremely contagious skin fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII are on the rise. It can be transmitted through sex.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Doctors are concerned because infections with the genital fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII have been on the rise for years.

The pathogen, colloquially known as "Thailand fungus", was introduced by tourists from Asia.

It is now spreading within Europe: sex is the most common route of transmission. Show more

It is the first known sexually transmitted skin fungus, causes serious infections and is highly contagious: the genital fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII is spreading in Europe. The pathogen, which can cause painful suppurations and pustules on the penis, vagina and anus, is particularly rampant in Germany.

According to medical experts, the highly contagious fungus was introduced by tourists from Thailand in 2015. However, the colloquial name "Thailand fungus" is misleading, says dermatologist Julia Huynh from the Charité hospital in Berlin. On the one hand, because returning travelers have also brought the fungus to Europe from other countries. Secondly, because most infections now occur in Europe.

As the pathogen is not notifiable, the Federal Office of Public Health was unable to provide specific figures for Switzerland when asked. "A few individual cases have been identified in Switzerland," replies media spokesperson Simon Ming after consulting the Fungal Infection Network of Switzerland (FUNGINOS). "There is no evidence of established transmission of this pathogen in Switzerland."

Infection possible during sex and in hotels

The fungus is particularly common in large cities and conurbations. People with frequently changing sexual partners are particularly exposed. Even though Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII does not cause a classic sexually transmitted disease, the fungus is a sexually transmitted infection.

However, it can also occur after cruises and hotel visits, say experts. The reason for this is probably contaminated towels and bed linen. The risk of infection is also increased by shaving in the genital area. The resulting micro-injuries to the skin are gateways for the germs.

The "Thailand fungus" mainly affects the skin in the genital and anal area. It is not life-threatening, but causes purulent and very painful inflammation, which means that patients can no longer sit. In individual cases, febrile patients have to be hospitalized and affected areas of skin have to be cut open so that the pus drains away.

Avoid physical contact with skin lesions

The fungus is treated with tablets, which patients often have to take for months. The infections are so deep that superficial treatments with ointments and creams are not sufficient. It is important to start treatment as soon as possible after the infection so that no severe courses develop.

As the typical purulent pustules often only appear after a few weeks, experts advise having any skin changes checked by a doctor. "If skin changes occur, a doctor must be consulted so that a diagnosis can be made," recommends the FOPH.

The first signs of an infection with Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII are, for example, redness and scaling of the skin.

As preventive measures, doctors recommend avoiding skin contact and not having sex if there are visible skin changes in the intimate area. Condoms also offer no protection against the genital fungus, as it sits on the skin and is not transmitted via bodily fluids. . The FOPH offers a safer sex check on the lovelife.ch website.