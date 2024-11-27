The supposed Twint website looks deceptively real. Cybercrimepolice.ch

A deceptively genuine Twint scam is currently spreading in Switzerland. A supposed account blocking can cost you a lot of money.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alleged text messages from Twint are currently doing the rounds.

They claim that access to your Twint account has been blocked.

Those affected should never click on links in such text messages or disclose any data. Show more

Cyber criminals are currently using fake text messages in the name of TWINT to obtain personal data and banking information. This is what the Zurich cantonal police write in a new post on their anti-fraud website.

The message threatens to block the TWINT account and asks recipients to contact the company via a WhatsApp link. Behind this is a fraudulent WhatsApp bot that wants to tap into sensitive information.

A profile picture with the Twint logo and a fake customer service call are then used to build up even more pressure. After a brief interaction, the potential victims then receive a link to a deceptively genuine copy of the Twint website. There they are asked for their telephone number, PIN and bank details.

Never click on links

With this information, the fraudsters attempt to collect further personal data or manipulate bank accounts. The pressure to quickly restore access to Twint serves as a means of persuading victims to enter their data, writes the Zurich cantonal police.

Fraudsters use a robot to try to access data on Whatsapp. Cybercrimepolice.ch

Victims should never click on links in such text messages or disclose any data. Instead, they are advised to forward the message to the police and report the fraudulent bot directly to WhatsApp. Personal information should only be shared after thorough verification and never via insecure channels.

Anyone who has already entered sensitive data should inform their financial institutions immediately, change passwords and have any affected cards blocked. If financial losses have been incurred, it is advisable to file a complaint with the cantonal police.

The police advise caution and remind users that Twint never requests personal data or bank information via SMS or WhatsApp. If in doubt, you should contact the official customer service of the payment provider directly.