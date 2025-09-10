Helpers are trying to catch as many fish as possible in the PCB-contaminated section of the Spöl National Park river. They are being relocated. sda

Because part of the River Spöl in the Swiss National Park is contaminated with carcinogenic PCBs, it is to be decontaminated. But first 12,000 fish have to be relocated.

Around 12,000 fish are currently being "evacuated" from the River Spöl National Park. This is necessary before the bed of the river is cleared of the carcinogenic substance PCB, which contaminated it in 2016.

An "elaborate" construction site is being set up at the foot of the Punt-dal-Gall dam on Lago di Livigno. This is how the director of Engadin Elektrizitätswerke EKW, Giacum Krüger, described it to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.

The streambed contaminated with PCBs, polychlorinated biphenyls, will be cleaned up at the beginning of 2026. The chemical is a carcinogenic substance that was previously used in paints, sealants and plastics.

With helicopters towards the valley

The contamination occurred nine years ago during maintenance work on the dam. Five kilometers of the mountain river were contaminated. Before the riverbed can be cleaned up, the fish have to be relocated. Around 12,000 brown trout are transported downstream by helicopters in attached containers and released downstream.

The brown trout - there are hardly any other fish species in the alpine river - are initially caught manually with nets. Around twenty people are involved in the operation.

"We have already lowered the water level to make the catching possible. When it's ready, we'll drain the water completely and then start cleaning the sediment," explained Krüger in the pouring rain. The finest material removed will be taken to the canton of Aargau, where it will be incinerated.

Removing 95 percent of the residue

The start of the clean-up is also an important moment for the Director of the Swiss National Park, Ruedi Haller. "We hope to be able to remove 90 to 95 percent of the PCB present in the sediment, especially in the fine material," he explains. In this way, they are trying to restore the balance within the ecological system.

In the 111-year history of Switzerland's only national park, this is a large-scale intervention, but there have been much more extensive ones. "Even when the dam was built in the 1960s, there were years of debate as to whether it should be built or not. With the advent of motorization, the pass road to the Ofen Pass was also built in the middle of the park," explained Haller.

The renovation of the Spöl has caused and continues to cause discussion. The question of who will pay for the work is still open, explained Krüger. And: "To speed up the remediation, we have decided to separate this project from the financial issue and responsibilities." Decontamination should be completed by the end of 2026.