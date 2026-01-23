On Wednesday, a petition calling for a revision of the Animal Welfare Act was submitted on the Bundesterrasse. According to the petitioners, 19,500 signatures were collected for the petition, which was launched by a private citizen from Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

In a petition, animal rights activists are calling for, among other things, a reduction in industrial-scale intensive animal farming. (File photo)

The petition calls for “effective protection of all animals,” as it states, and a comprehensive revision of the Animal Welfare Act. It also calls for a political strategy to reduce industrial-scale intensive animal farming.

In addition, the petition calls for a further step to free animals from their legal status as property. Although the Civil Code already states that animals are not property, However, the legal provision includes the addition that “the provisions applicable to property” would apply to animals—a clause that the petitioners want removed.