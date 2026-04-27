The photo shows cave explorer Ainhoa Val descending through the "Grande Cascade" in the Milandre karst cave near Boncourt (Jura). It won first prize in the "Women and Men of Science" category. Keystone

From bird masks to plankton under the microscope: the Swiss National Science Foundation has honored the best research images of 2026. The twenty award-winning images and videos will be exhibited at the Biel/Bienne Photo Days from May 9 to 31.

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An international jury awarded four first prizes and sixteen awards from 314 submitted works, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) announced on Monday. This is the tenth time the competition has been held.

Anthropologist Claire Galloni d'Istria from the University of Geneva was awarded first prize in the "Research subject" category for her photo of a colleague wearing a bird mask. First prize in the "Women and Men of Science" category went to Mirjam Widmer, a student at the Center for Education. She portrayed a cave explorer descending through a waterfall

Jayant Abhir, a doctoral student at ETH Zurich, won in the "Places and Tools" category. His photograph shows the moon through the support structure of a telescope on La Palma. Inés Segovia Campos from the University of Geneva won in the "Videos" category. Her film documents the collective movement of phytoplankton under a microscope.

In addition to the four main prizes, sixteen other works received an award. The motifs ranged from iridescent moss and vitamin B crystals to a biologist's encounter with an eagle in Greenland.

According to the SNSF, over 3,800 images have been collected since the competition was launched in 2017. They are available in an online gallery.