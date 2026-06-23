The first Deutsche Bahn trains have resumed service following the nationwide outage. This was confirmed by several dpa reporters on board the trains.

DB Regio Mitte and the Berlin S-Bahn announced online that train service was resuming. “Until rail service returns to normal, passengers should expect significant delays and last-minute service cancellations until at least June 24, 2026, at 6 a.m.,” DB Regio Mitte announced on Platform X.

Deutsche Bahn has since identified the cause of the disruption that led to a nationwide halt in train service late Tuesday evening. “Our colleagues are working intensively on a solution,” a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told dpa. No further details on the cause were available at this time. According to the spokesperson, the GSM-R digital rail radio system was malfunctioning.

Train service in Switzerland is currently not affected by the disruption, as SBB spokesperson Moritz Weisskopf told the Keystone-SDA news agency upon inquiry. The SBB is in contact with Deutsche Bahn to further assess the situation.

Commuter trains in Berlin and Stuttgart, as well as private railways, were also affected

In some cities, S-Bahn trains operated by Deutsche Bahn were also affected, as were private railways and freight traffic, which primarily operates in the evenings and at night.

In Berlin, service was suspended across the entire S-Bahn network. The reason was a network-wide disruption in the communication system, the Berlin S-Bahn announced on its website. All lines were affected.

In Stuttgart, the announcement read: “Currently, all S-Bahn trains across the entire S-Bahn network are being stopped at the platforms. Please check the travel information for alternative modes of transportation. We’ll let you know as soon as we have new information and can assess how long the disruption will last.”

In Hamburg, however, Hochbahn service was not affected. All subway lines are running, a Hochbahn spokesperson told dpa.

Private rail operators were also affected. Metronom, which operates commuter trains in Lower Saxony, Bremen, and Hamburg, announced that all trains on all routes were affected.

Due to the nationwide disruption, Deutsche Bahn is issuing taxi and hotel vouchers to travelers as train service has come to a complete halt. “Where possible, replacement buses will be provided,” a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told dpa. “DB apologizes to travelers for the situation.”