NATO has announced a reduction of its KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo. However, nothing will change for the Swiss soldiers of Swisscoy. They will continue to carry out their missions on the ground.

In Kosovo, the Swiss Army is carrying out its largest overseas mission to date. Between 195 and 215 Swiss nationals are supporting the stabilization of the region. (File photo)

Peacebuilding NATO is withdrawing its peacekeeping force from Kosovo – Swisscoy is not affected

Due to the stable security situation, NATO plans to gradually reduce its troop strength next year, as the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) announced on Friday.

Because Switzerland is not participating in the mission with infantry forces, the announcement has no impact on Swisscoy’s operations, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (DDPS) stated in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Swiss contingent continues to carry out mission-critical tasks, such as situation monitoring, transportation, and support at KFOR headquarters. The maximum strength of Swisscoy currently stands at 215 military personnel.

Following violent incidents in 2023, KFOR was reinforced with NATO reserve forces. Since then, the security situation has stabilized but remains volatile, according to the DDPS assessment.

Currently, around 4,600 soldiers are deployed for the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR). The U.S., which provides around 600 soldiers, had previously signaled its intention to reduce its participation in KFOR. A total of 31 countries are participating in the mission.

Since 1999, the Swiss Armed Forces have been carrying out their largest overseas mission to date in Kosovo. The goal of the NATO mission in Kosovo is to create and maintain a secure environment for the establishment of a civilian peace order and to guarantee public safety and order.