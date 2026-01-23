ARCHIVE – The squadron commander of Tactical Air Force Squadron 33 and the flight leader salute at Büchel Air Base (Cochem-Zell district) in the Eifel region to the crews of two Tornado jets shortly before their takeoff for Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. U.S. B61 nuclear bombs are reportedly stored on the grounds of the Bundeswehr airfield. Photo: Harald Tittel/dpa

According to research by the German Press Agency, the deployment of additional U.S. nuclear weapons is also an option. Experts even believe it is possible that the U.S. has already transferred B61-12 bombs to the Lakenheath Air Base in the United Kingdom. If the security situation continues to escalate, countries such as Poland, Finland, and Lithuania could also be considered as potential deployment sites.

These plans primarily concern so-called non-strategic nuclear weapons. These are intended, for example, for use against enemy troops, airfields, ports, command centers, and other military infrastructure. Compared to strategic nuclear weapons, they often have a lower explosive yield and are typically delivered by fighter jets or shorter-range missiles or cruise missiles.

According to estimates by nuclear experts, following the massive nuclear disarmament that took place after the end of the Cold War, only about 100 U.S. B61-12 bombs remained in storage at six air force bases in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey. In Germany, they are reportedly stationed in Büchel, Rhineland-Palatinate. In an emergency, the bombs could also be deployed by German fighter jets as part of NATO’s so-called nuclear sharing arrangement.

NATO Wants to Be Able to Respond to a Nuclear Attack

In an interview with the German Press Agency, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not rule out the possibility that more U.S. nuclear weapons might be stationed in Europe in the future. However, citing confidentiality, he declined to comment on the details of the ongoing reviews and consultations. The alliance is continuously assessing what capabilities are needed and what the nuclear deterrent mix should look like, he explained in an interview conducted in mid-July. “Wherever we need to make adjustments, we will do so,” Rutte said. “We must ensure that no one can attack us with nuclear weapons without us being able to respond.”

He had already hinted in April at the NATO Nuclear Policy Symposium in Istanbul that the work might go beyond the replacement and modernization of existing systems. At the time, he said that crucial decisions would have to be made on how to further adapt NATO’s nuclear posture to the deteriorating security environment.

Following the most recent meeting of the Alliance’s Nuclear Planning Group, a statement was issued in June—the first in nearly two decades. In it, the allies commit to further modernizing NATO’s nuclear capabilities, strengthening their nuclear planning capacity, and adapting deterrence.

Do we need more than a hundred additional warheads?

However, experts from think tanks explain the direction things could theoretically take. U.S. nuclear weapons expert Robert Peters told dpa that he is optimistic the United States will strengthen its nuclear deterrent in Europe within the next 24 months. He argues that U.S. President Donald Trump could thereby reduce the likelihood of an open conflict with Russia. According to this view, a U.S. nuclear buildup would also not conflict with Trump’s plans to make a significantly smaller contribution to Europe’s conventional defense in the future.

From Peters’ perspective, it would make sense to station an additional 100 to 150 non-strategic U.S. nuclear weapons in Europe—possibly in Poland and Finland as well. New storage facilities would have to be built there. However, this would not be particularly difficult and could be accomplished within a few months.

"We clearly lack a sufficient number of weapons," said Peters, who works for the conservative Heritage Foundation, which is closely aligned with the Republicans. Russia likely has a more than ten-to-one advantage in non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Why Putin Should Drink Coffee

Jim Stokes, a former U.S. government official and former NATO director for nuclear policy, also believes that “new types of nuclear capabilities” make sense. However, he emphasized that this does not mean NATO must match the number of warheads. Among other things, new capabilities could signal that the U.S. remains firmly committed to its extended nuclear deterrence and, by extension, to its nuclear security guarantee for its allies.

Stokes referred to the wider range of nuclear systems that the United States had deployed in Europe during the Cold War, in addition to the B61 bombs intended for fighter jets. In 1979, the alliance partners had decided to modernize these nuclear systems and deploy new capabilities. These included Pershing II medium-range ballistic missiles and BGM-109G Gryphon land-based cruise missiles.

The defense expert, however, does not consider moving U.S. nuclear bombs closer to Russia to be militarily necessary. Such missions could also be carried out from Western Europe. However, broader participation by other allies could be beneficial—for example, through combat aircraft certified for nuclear missions, aerial refueling, reconnaissance, escort support, exercises, or command and control capabilities. This could offer advantages without requiring those countries to store U.S. nuclear weapons themselves.

"We want President Putin to wake up every morning, drink a cup of coffee, and say, 'Today is not the day for an attack,'" Stokes told dpa. This has worked ever since NATO was founded 77 years ago. No country has attacked the alliance.

France's Warheads as a Supplement

The efforts to establish a European nuclear umbrella—driven primarily by France—are viewed by both Rutte and the experts merely as a supplement and not as a potential replacement. Rutte told the dpa that the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains the ultimate guarantee of the allies’ freedom and security. However, the French initiative adds an additional layer of protection. Stokes described France’s capabilities as a good complement. He added, however, that France could not replace U.S. capabilities in warheads, delivery systems, and platforms. The same applies to British capabilities.

What Remains a Secret

According to sources within the alliance, it is unclear whether—and if so, how—any decisions regarding the expansion of NATO’s deterrence capabilities would be communicated. One option, therefore, would be to leave Russia in the dark about specific steps. This would also be in line with past practice. While NATO and the U.S. government confirm that American nuclear weapons are stationed in Europe, their exact number and the complete list of locations remain classified.