Spectacular pictures NATO shows torpedo attack on frigate KNM Trondheim for the first time

Dominik Müller

19.11.2025

A single torpedo is enough: New Nato footage documents the spectacular sinking of the frigate KNM Trondheim. The video comes from the "Ægir 25" exercise and shows the effect of the weapon system more clearly than ever before.

19.11.2025, 10:52

19.11.2025, 10:58

The footage that has now been released shows a moment that is normally only seen by operational crews: the impact of a modern torpedo on a decommissioned warship.

The focus is on the former frigate KNM Trondheim, which served as a test target to test the system's performance under realistic conditions.

One hit that decides everything

The video footage was taken in September 2025 during a large-scale NATO exercise in the North Atlantic - and documents a detonation of impressive force.

