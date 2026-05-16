A walk in the woods instead of wellness: how nature experiences strengthen our body image and ultimately increase our satisfaction. (archive picture) Keystone

Spending time in nature makes us feel more satisfied with our own lives through a positive body image. This is the conclusion of a study based on a survey of more than 50,000 people in 58 countries.

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The team writes in the journal "Environment International" that nature does not have such a strong direct effect on life satisfaction, but rather via detours: contact with nature contributes to greater self-compassion and a higher level of perceived relaxation. Both are associated with a more positive body image, which ultimately increases life satisfaction.

"We know that spending time in nature is beneficial to our mental and physical health," said lead author Viren Swami from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge (England). Referring to recent studies, his team writes that people who spend more time in natural environments report a greater sense of well-being, that they find their lives more meaningful and feel happier. However, the relationship between contact with nature and mental health is complex, the study authors emphasize. Some recent studies show a link with a positive body image.

Swami's team wanted to find out more. They analyzed an international survey, the "Body Image in Nature Survey", with regard to a new model. The data was collected from November 2020 to February 2022, i.e. during the coronavirus pandemic, by questionnaire in 65 countries. Due to missing data in some surveys, the responses of 50,363 people from 58 nations were finally analyzed. The people were between 18 and 99 years old and almost 60 percent of them were female. The data was collected in countries from all regions of the world, although Africa, Central Asia, the Caribbean and Central America were underrepresented.

Results the same across countries

The group tested a model in which an experience of nature is linked to various aspects, such as recreation, self-care and life satisfaction. The results showed that the direct links between the experience of nature and appreciation of one's own body or life satisfaction are rather weak, but that there is a strong indirect link. "In particular, our results show how spending time in nature is linked to increased self-compassion and a greater sense of relaxation," explains Swami. "Both factors are associated with a more positive body image and - ultimately - improved life satisfaction."

"What is striking is how consistent these patterns are across countries, age groups and gender identities; this suggests that connection to nature helps people build a positive relationship with their bodies in a way that is deeply rooted in human psychology," says Swami.

The researcher is convinced that the study results should also be used by politicians worldwide. "At a time when many countries are looking for cost-effective ways to improve wellbeing, our findings underline the value of natural environments as an important resource for public health."