A Delta Air Lines plane had to abort take-off when an Aeromexico plane suddenly appeared on the same runway. It is still unclear how this could have happened.

The two planes came within 61 meters of each other before the Delta crew aborted the take-off procedure.

The authorities launched an investigation.

Not much was missing and there would have been a devastating incident at Mexico City airport on Monday: An Aeromexico plane almost crashed into a Delta Air Lines plane on landing.

Data from "FlightRadar24" shows how the Aeromexico plane flew over the Delta plane on the runway and landed on the same runway shortly afterwards. The two planes were only 200 feet (around 61 meters) apart.

FlightRadar24 data shows Aeromexico Flight 1631 flew over Delta Flight 590 on runway 5R at Mexico's Benito Juarez International Airport before proceeding to land ahead of it… pic.twitter.com/mbCOzQQV3R — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 23, 2025

According to the X account "Breaking Aviation News", Delta Air Lines said that Flight 590 to Atlanta was on its way to takeoff with 150 people on board. The crew aborted the landing after observing another aircraft landing in front of them.

Incident under investigation

The authorities have announced an investigation. The aim is to clarify whether it was a communication failure.

In a statement, Delta wrote: "Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees, Delta will cooperate fully with the authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this flight."

Aeromexico has also announced that it will cooperate in the investigation of the incident. "At Aeromexico, the safety of our customers and employees is and always will be our highest priority," the airline wrote.

