Not much was missing and there would have been a devastating incident at Mexico City airport on Monday: An Aeromexico plane almost crashed into a Delta Air Lines plane on landing.
Data from "FlightRadar24" shows how the Aeromexico plane flew over the Delta plane on the runway and landed on the same runway shortly afterwards. The two planes were only 200 feet (around 61 meters) apart.
An Aeromexico plane nearly collided with a Delta Air Lines plane while landing in Mexico City on Monday.
FlightRadar24 data shows Aeromexico Flight 1631 flew over Delta Flight 590 on runway 5R at Mexico's Benito Juarez International Airport before proceeding to land ahead of it… pic.twitter.com/mbCOzQQV3R
According to the X account "Breaking Aviation News", Delta Air Lines said that Flight 590 to Atlanta was on its way to takeoff with 150 people on board. The crew aborted the landing after observing another aircraft landing in front of them.
Incident under investigation
The authorities have announced an investigation. The aim is to clarify whether it was a communication failure.
In a statement, Delta wrote: "Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees, Delta will cooperate fully with the authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this flight."
Aeromexico has also announced that it will cooperate in the investigation of the incident. "At Aeromexico, the safety of our customers and employees is and always will be our highest priority," the airline wrote.