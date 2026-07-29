The Bobby-Car is a popular toy car. A 34-year-old German man modified it and used it to set a record on a downhill run in Austria. He also set another record.

Here's what it's all about Marcel Paul, a German, set a speed record in a modified Bobby Car.

On a mountain road in Tyrol with a gradient of up to 16 percent, the 34-year-old reached 149.875 kilometers per hour.

Paul's goal was to beat his own record of 148.45 kilometers per hour set in an electric Bobby Car—this time without a motor. Summary created with

Marcel Paul from Germany set a speed record in a modified Bobby-Car. According to the Record Institute for Germany (RID), the 34-year-old reached 149.875 kilometers per hour on a mountain road in Austria. This made Paul significantly faster than his 2022 record, when he reached 130.72 km/h.

The course in Tyrol, with gradients of up to 16 percent, was 2.4 kilometers long. Paul admitted that the downhill run was particularly difficult this time. “That was because of a few gentle turns where I had to take the ideal line,” the electrical engineer told dpa.

Good training conditions at home

Paul is from Gedern in the Wetterau district of Hesse. He said he has excellent training conditions there. A track where he can reach speeds of around 100 kilometers per hour is very close to his home, Paul said. In the summer, he trains about once a week.

In recent years, the Bobby Car expert had taken a break. Instead, he was searching for the perfect road for a record attempt.

The braking distance was 230 meters

One of his main goals was to beat his record of 148.45 kilometers per hour—which he had set in 2023 in an electric Bobby Car—this time without a motor. Incidentally, he also set a record on the same track—the Sellraintalstrasse—using a standard-production push car. According to the Record Institute, he reached 108.892 km/h.

Paul says he uses regular indoor gym shoes for braking. “This time, the braking distance was 230 meters,” said the record holder.