According to preliminary estimates by health authorities, the heat wave that began in mid-June claimed the lives of 5,764 people in France. During the period from June 17 to July 2, when record high temperatures were set in France and temperatures frequently exceeded 40 degrees, the mortality rate was 36 percent higher than usual, according to the national health authorities, citing preliminary data.

This so-called excess mortality highlights the massive impact of the heat wave, although it did not come close to the 2003 heat wave—which was traumatic for France and claimed some 15,000 lives.

According to the data, older adults aged 75 and older were particularly affected, accounting for two-thirds of the additional deaths. The sharpest increase in the number of deaths—an 81.2 percent rise—was recorded in the Greater Paris area; the Grand-Est region, which borders Germany, was also among the areas particularly affected.

In the wake of the 2003 heat wave, France has significantly expanded its public health prevention efforts during heat waves. Special attention is given to older adults, particularly those who live alone at home. Cities are taking additional measures, such as opening cooling centers for the public.

Germany also saw a significant number of heat-related deaths. According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the heat wave that began in mid-June claimed the lives of approximately 5,100 people.