The Untersberg on the German-Austrian border is considered Hitler's favorite mountain.

A 37-year-old neo-Nazi from Bavaria has died in an accident on the Untersberg. The mountain has a special significance in the right-wing scene.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 29, a 37-year-old man died in an accident on the Untersberg mountain on the German-Austrian border.

It is now known: The victim was a leading neo-Nazi.

The Untersberg is considered Adolf Hitler's favorite mountain. Show more

A leading Bavarian neo-Nazi has had an accident while hiking and fallen to his death - on Hitler's alleged favorite mountain of all places. The Untersberg on the German-Austrian border has been a symbolic place for the right-wing scene for years.

The accident happened on September 29. The police report from that time describes the course of the accident: a 37-year-old man slipped on a rain-soaked root and fell more than 60 meters over partly vertical terrain.

Several helicopters were deployed. Two of the man's companions were in such a state of shock that they were unable to descend independently and had to be flown out.

Appeal for donations from like-minded people

It is now known that the victim is Andreas M., a board member of the neo-Nazi party "Der III. Weg" party. His identity became public after right-wing extremist companions called for donations, as reported by "t-online".

According to the report, Andreas M. left behind his wife and a child born in June. His comrades had recently collected money for the family and for a memorial plaque on the mountain in various right-wing extremist groups on Telegram and Facebook.