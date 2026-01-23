Although German neo-Nazi Marla Svenja Liebich is officially recognized as a woman, she is to serve her prison sentence in a men's prison. This was decided by the administration of the women's prison in Chemnitz.

The Ministry of Justice of the eastern German state of Saxony reported this to the DPA news agency.

In July 2023, the right-wing extremist—who at the time was still a man named Sven—was sentenced by the Halle District Court to a total prison term of one year and six months without probation for incitement of the people, defamation, and insult. Liebich was originally scheduled to begin her sentence at the end of August 2025, but she then fled to the Czech Republic. She was apprehended there in April and extradited to Germany on Wednesday.

In 2025, it became known that Liebich had changed her gender designation from male to female, a move critics viewed as a provocation. The Self-Determination Act, introduced in 2024 under Germany’s “traffic-light coalition” government—comprising the SPD, the Greens, and the FDP—had made this relatively unbureaucratic change to the gender designation possible.

Court ruling on gender change is pending

After her extradition from the Czech Republic to Germany on Wednesday, Liebich was initially taken to the women's prison in Chemnitz. She was then transferred the same day to the Zeithain correctional facility in the Meissen district, according to the latest reports.

“It’s good that the prison quickly set the record straight and didn’t get drawn into any theatrics,” said Saxony’s Minister of Justice, Constanze Geiert. The prison administration’s decision was reportedly made, among other things, following a conversation with Liebich and an investigation conducted by her. It was stated that the safety of the women in the Chemnitz correctional facility was also a key consideration in weighing the relevant factors.

The Halle District Court has yet to rule on whether the changes to the gender entry can be reversed. According to its own statements, the Saalekreis district initiated legal proceedings in December 2025 to have the entry corrected.

Liebich did not want to be taken to Germany

After her arrest in the Czech Republic, she had told a court there that she did not want to be sent to Germany because she was afraid she would be killed in a German men’s prison. Ultimately, however, the Czech judicial authorities gave the green light for her extradition.

Liebich had been organizing demonstrations regularly since 2014, often at the market square in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt. These demonstrations repeatedly led to clashes with counter-demonstrators. On several occasions, courts had to address charges brought against Liebich.

In the trial against Liebich, which ended with a final and binding sentence of imprisonment, the Halle Public Prosecutor’s Office had brought six separate charges against the right-wing extremist, who was born in 1970 in Merseburg in the Saale District. Some of the incidents had already occurred several years earlier by the time the trial began.