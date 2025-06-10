The Swiss population is very satisfied with their banks' security and online banking - but criticizes low interest rates and high fees.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss are very satisfied with the security and online banking services offered by their banks, but criticize the low interest rates and high fees. These are the findings of the annual satisfaction survey of 1,500 people in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland conducted by the online comparison service Moneyland.

The security criterion scored best, with 8.2 out of 10 points, followed by online banking (8.0 points) and the friendliness of staff (7.9 points), as Moneyland announced on Tuesday. The lowest ratings were given to interest rates for savings accounts and fixed-term deposits (6.4 points) and fees and costs (6.9 points).

Older customers between the ages of 50 and 74 were particularly satisfied. There were hardly any differences between men and women. Regionally, respondents in French-speaking Switzerland gave interest rates even lower marks than those in German-speaking Switzerland.

Neon was named as the bank with the highest overall satisfaction (8.3 points). Cembra Money Bank scored the lowest (7.3 points).

The survey was conducted in April.