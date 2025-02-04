Climbers walk in a long line on a path just below camp four on Mount Everst. Archivbild: Rizza Alee/AP/dpa

To combat pollution and increase safety for climbers, Nepal has significantly raised the ascent fee for Mount Everest. In future, 15,000 dollars (around 13,600 Swiss francs) must be paid to climb the highest mountain in the world during the peak season. This means that the fee has increased by a third; previously it was 11,000 dollars.

"The costs have remained constant for a decade. It was time to adjust them," said Narayan Prasad Regmi, tourism commissioner of the Himalayan state, to the AFP news agency on Tuesday. The fee will also be increased in the low season - i.e. in winter and during the monsoon season, when the ascent is even more difficult - from 5500 to 7500 dollars.

Nepal is home to eight of the ten highest peaks in the world, and foreign mountaineers are an important source of income for the country. Last year, the ascent fee for the 8849-metre-high Mount Everest alone brought more than four million dollars into the state coffers.

Nepal has been repeatedly criticized in the past for allowing too many climbers to climb Mount Everest and for not taking care of the mountain's condition. Since last year, for example, climbers now have to take garbage bags with them and also collect their excrement.