King Charles' nephew marries nurse - Gallery Phillips and Sperling married in a picturesque English village. Image: dpa The British royal couple were greeted with cheers. Image: dpa The engagement was announced in the summer of 2025. Image: dpa Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, also attended the ceremony. Image: dpa Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie traveled to Kemble. Image: dpa King Charles' nephew marries nurse - Gallery Phillips and Sperling married in a picturesque English village. Image: dpa The British royal couple were greeted with cheers. Image: dpa The engagement was announced in the summer of 2025. Image: dpa Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, also attended the ceremony. Image: dpa Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie traveled to Kemble. Image: dpa

The British royal family celebrates a wedding in a small English village. Ex-Prince Andrew's daughters are also in attendance.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles' nephew Peter Phillips married nurse Harriet Sperling on Saturday.

The romantic wedding ceremony took place in the picturesque All Saints' Church in Kemble, England.

The royal family announced the couple's engagement in the summer of 2025. Show more

In a picturesque village in the English county of Gloucestershire, the British royal family celebrated the wedding of the nephew of King Charles III (77), Peter Phillips, and his wife Harriet. The son of Princess Anne married the nurse in a private ceremony at All Saints' Church in the village of Kemble.

The British monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla (78), were greeted with cheers when they arrived at the church, according to media reports. Pictures show the two of them getting out of the car with broad smiles. The heir to the throne, Prince William (43) and Princess Kate (44), also took part in the celebrations.

Royal Wedding 💍

Bride Harriet Sperling arrives at All Saints Church in Kemble, for her wedding to Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

Peter’s daughters Savannah and Isla and Harriet’s daughter, Georgina, are the bridesmaids.

Before the bride arrived, King Charles, Queen… pic.twitter.com/Vb6t03W75U — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 6, 2026

The royal family announced the couple's engagement in the summer of 2025. Phillips has no royal title following an early decision by Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips.

Before the bride, Prince William and Princess Kate 👇 pic.twitter.com/n6uJColGCH — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 6, 2026

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, who also bears the name Phillips from then on, began their relationship in 2024, according to the BBC. The 48-year-old separated from his first wife, Autumn Kelly, four years earlier.

Daughters of ex-Prince Andrew among the guests

The daughters of the fallen ex-Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice (37) and Princess Eugenie (36), were also present. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor fell into disrepute in the wake of the scandal surrounding the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Phillips also invited his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with their husbands Edo and Jack.

It’s the first time they’ve been seen in public following the revelation they live in royal palaces while their uncle, King Charles, pays their rent.

Former prince Andrew… pic.twitter.com/uAdoKGifeM — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 6, 2026

Over time, he was stripped of all his titles and honors. Most recently, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and the police are still investigating him.

Andrew made headlines again on Friday. As a report by the British National Audit Office (NAO) revealed, Charles' brother not only lived rent-free in the luxurious Royal Lodge estate in Windsor for years, but also received income from subletting outbuildings.

According to the report, Beatrice and Eugenie also have very favorable rental agreements for their royal properties - but they don't have to pay, because Uncle Charles foots the bill. This is despite the fact that they do not perform any official duties for the royal family.