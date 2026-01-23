According to CEO Philipp Navratil, Nestlé plans to reduce its debt by selling off non-core businesses and through its own efforts. Selling its multi-billion-dollar stake in the cosmetics company L'Oréal is out of the question for the time being.

"We need to reduce our debt," said Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil in an interview with the financial website "The Market." (File photo)

“Of course, we need to reduce our debt,” Navratil said in an interview with the financial website “The Market” (published online on Friday). The company is working toward this goal through the sale of its water business as well as smaller divestitures, such as the sale of Blue Bottle Coffee.

The ratio of net debt to EBITDA should be “roughly in the middle between 2 and 3,” according to the Nestlé CEO. As of the end of 2025, the ratio stood at around 2.85. In absolute terms, Nestlé reported net debt of 56.3 billion Swiss francs as of the end of June 2026. A year ago, the figure was 60.0 billion.

However, the CEO rules out selling the company’s roughly 20 percent stake in L’Oréal. While “theoretically, we could significantly reduce our debt,” Navratil acknowledged, “But that would be a shortcut.” Instead, Nestlé wants to “do our homework” and “reduce debt organically while also better positioning the portfolio and the company.” L’Oréal remains “a financial investment, and we are happy shareholders.”

Nestlé sets clear priorities when it comes to capital allocation. Investments in organic growth are “the top priority,” followed by dividends and debt reduction. Acquisitions and share buybacks, on the other hand, are not a priority at this time.