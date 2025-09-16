After almost 50 years at Nestlé, Chairman Paul Bulcke steps down. sda (Archivbild)

Nestlé Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke is stepping down. His designated successor, Pablo Isla, will take over the chairmanship of the food company on October 1.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nestlé Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke has resigned from his post.

His successor will be Pablo Isla, who will take over as Chairman on October 1.

This is the second surprising change at the food company. Around two weeks ago, CEO Laurent Freixe was dismissed. Show more

There has been another major departure from the management of the Nestlé food group. Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke is now stepping down prematurely. His departure follows the dismissal of Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe at the beginning of September.

The pressure on the 71-year-old Bulcke apparently became too great after the second departure of a Nestlé CEO within a year. Bulcke's designated successor, Pablo Isla, will now take over the chairmanship of the food group on October 1, as Nestlé announced on Tuesday evening.

According to the original plan, the current Nestlé Vice-Chairman Isla was not to have been elected as the new Chairman until the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026.

"Now is the right time for me to step back and accelerate the planned transition," explained Bulcke. Pablo Isla and the new CEO Philipp Navratil could now drive Nestlé's strategy forward and lead the company with new perspectives.

It is the second bang for the food company's buck in just a few weeks. At the beginning of September, the Board of Directors under Bulcke's leadership dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe with immediate effect. He had failed to disclose a love affair with a female employee. Shareholders subsequently accused Bulcke of a lack of sensitivity when making personnel decisions.