Management chaos, weak growth and a plummeting stock market value: Nestlé is in a deep crisis. The new CEO Philipp Navratil must win back trust - and restructure the company.

Investors are calling for a streamlining of the portfolio, tough restructuring measures in the health division, solutions for the water business and possible sales of shareholdings and unprofitable brands.

High debt, a share price loss of around 40% since 2022 and growing competition in the coffee and Asian business are putting Nestlé under additional pressure. Show more

Nestlé is deeper in crisis than ever before following the latest change of CEO. The new management team, with the Spaniard Pablo Isla as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Swiss up-and-comer Philipp Navratil as CEO, is taking over the world's largest food company, which has recently suffered from a loss of confidence, weak growth and rising debt. The central construction sites at Nestlé:

Sales crisis

Nestlé experienced three departures at the top within around a year: CEO Mark Schneider had to leave in 2024 because he did not meet investors' expectations, his successor Laurent Freixe was fired exactly one year later after an undisclosed relationship with a direct subordinate and allegations of favoritism, and Chairman

Paul Bulcke resigned after almost half a century at the company following massive criticism of his role. These changes shook corporate governance and the confidence of investors and employees alike. The new CEO and former Nespresso boss Philipp Navratil must now create stability, strengthen culture and integrity and give the Group a clear direction.

Streamlining the portfolio

With over 2000 brands, Nestlé is considered to be too broadly positioned. Investors are calling for a focus on a few dozen core brands as well as leaner structures and lower costs. In their opinion, Nestlé should concentrate on strong products, innovation and modern marketing, which has been neglected in recent years.

At the same time, the Group needs to pick up the pace. Rivals such as Kraft Heinz and Unilever are splitting off divisions to release value. Analysts warn that if Navratil fails to deliver, calls for a break-up of the group could become louder.

Health division

Nestlé Health Science remains a problem child. The vitamin and supplement business in particular is growing sluggishly, and acquisitions worth billions such as Aimmune have been disappointing. The Group is now focusing on premium brands such as Garden of Life and examining sales of mainstream products. Analysts are urging tough restructuring measures.

Water business and investments

The water business remained unprofitable despite repeated reorganizations. In France and Belgium, proceedings concerning unauthorized water filtration methods increased the pressure. The search for a partner for the division has so far been unsuccessful, with the legal disputes in France being one of the factors delaying talks.

At the same time, the focus is on the 20.1 percent stake in L'Oréal - a safety cushion of over 38 billion Swiss francs. Sales of US frozen food products or mainstream vitamins are also on the table, which could bring in single-digit billions. Investors are calling for unprofitable units to be sold off and capital to be freed up for debt reduction and growth areas.

Coffee competition

Nestlé dominates the global coffee market with Nescafé, Nespresso and Starbucks, but with the planned merger of JDE Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper, the rivals are joining forces. This will bring them closer to Nestlé. Nestlé must also expand innovation, marketing and product diversity here in order to secure its leading position in the long term and prevent loss of market share.

Asia

After the boom during the coronavirus crisis, when people stayed at home and more often reached for branded products in the stores, growth in China slumped surprisingly abruptly in 2025, which significantly depressed the Group's organic growth.

The deflationary environment and weak consumer demand are making the turnaround more difficult. Nestlé is responding with a management reorganization and new investments in brands, but does not expect an improvement for another year. In view of the strategic importance of Asia, the pressure is high to quickly regain momentum and secure market share.

Debt and dividend policy

Share buybacks of 53 billion Swiss francs caused net debt to rise to more than 60 billion, while the ratio of debt to operating profit at EBITDA level climbed above three.

Certain analysts are warning of credit risks. They are calling for partial sales and a more cautious dividend policy. The dividends are too shareholder-friendly for many. However, cuts could lose confidence on the stock market.

Share price

Nestlé has lost around 40 percent of its market value since 2022, with the share price falling from just under CHF 130 in 2022 to just over CHF 70 at present. Investors see this as a warning signal and are talking about a crisis of confidence. The destruction of billions in stock market value is also bitter for the general public.

This is because practically all Swiss citizens are invested in Nestlé through their pension funds. Analysts expect the new CEO to provide impetus to increase sales and margins again. Without a clear strategy, Nestlé is in danger of losing its appeal and competitive position in the long term, while rivals such as Unilever and Danone are performing better.