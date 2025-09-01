Sacked because of a love affair with a subordinate: The former Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe. Keystone/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT (Archivbild)

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nestlé has dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe with immediate effect.

The reason is an undisclosed love affair with a female employee who reported directly to him.

Freixe's successor will be the former head of Nespresso, Philipp Navratil. Show more

The Board of Directors of Nestlé has dismissed its CEO Laurent Freixe with immediate effect following an investigation into an undisclosed relationship with a female employee who reported directly to him.

The Board of Directors saw Freixe's behavior as a violation of the Nestlé Code of Conduct and internal guidelines, as the company announced on Monday evening.

Nespresso boss Philipp Navratil becomes successor

The investigation against Freixe was conducted under the supervision of the outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke and the designated new Chairman of the Board of Directors Pablo Isla.

Bulcke described the dismissal as a "necessary decision", as stated in the press release.

The Board of Directors appointed Nespresso CEO Philipp Navratil as the new CEO. The Board emphasized that the strategic direction would remain unchanged, but that the aim was to increase the pace of growth and efficiency.

Navratil has been with Nestlé for 24 years. He began his career with the company in 2001 in Internal Audit. A year ago, he was appointed head of Nespresso. Navratil has been a member of the Executive Board since the beginning of January.

Freixe only took over as CEO of Nestlé in September 2024, replacing the German manager and former Fresenius CEO Mark Schneider.