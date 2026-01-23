Nestlé continued to gain momentum in sales volume during the first half of 2026. The world's largest food company benefited from strong growth in emerging markets and increased demand for coffee and pet food.

The food company Nestlé grew in the first half of 2026. Demand for coffee and pet food was particularly strong. (File photo)

In the second quarter, the manufacturer of Nespresso coffee, Maggi seasoning, and Purina pet food achieved organic growth of 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the first quarter, the company announced on Thursday. The increase in sales volume (RIG) contributed 1.8 percent to this growth, up from 1.2 percent in the previous quarter. Price adjustments accounted for 1.9 percent.

Over the entire first half of the year, from January through June, Nestlé thus achieved organic growth of 3.6 percent. RIG improved to 1.5 percent. The price contribution was 2.1 percent.

Sales volume growth is considered a key indicator of the Group’s operational recovery. After several years of stagnant growth driven primarily by price increases, CEO Philipp Navratil—who has been in office since September 2025—declared sustainable volume growth to be the top priority. With these figures, Nestlé met analysts’ expectations.

Profitability Remains Under Pressure

Reported revenue fell slightly to 43.109 billion Swiss francs due to negative currency effects. However, this figure is of secondary importance to investors, as it is also influenced by exchange rate effects as well as the acquisition and sale of business units.

In terms of profitability, the persistently high costs of coffee and cocoa had a noticeable impact. Earnings were also weighed down by U.S. tariffs as well as higher investments in advertising, innovation, and the strengthening of key brands. Adjusted operating profit (Underlying Trading Operating Profit) declined slightly to 7.081 billion Swiss francs. The corresponding margin was 16.4 percent, compared with 16.5 percent in the prior year.

All in all, Nestlé earned 3.472 billion Swiss francs. The result was impacted by impairment charges of approximately 1.4 billion Swiss francs related to assets classified as held for sale, including parts of the ice cream, vitamin, and dietary supplement businesses.

The Vevey-based group believes it is on track for the full year. Management now expects organic growth of at least 3 to 4 percent; previously, the range mentioned was only around 3 to 4 percent. In addition, sales volume growth is expected to accelerate compared with 2025. Nestlé continues to anticipate an improvement in its operating margin compared with the 16.1 percent recorded in the previous year.

Along with its half-year results, Nestlé announced the previously anticipated partial sale of its European water business. To this end, the company is establishing the joint venture Peranel with the U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity, in which both partners will hold a 50 percent stake. The business is valued at 4.5 billion Swiss francs. Nestlé will receive 2.8 billion Swiss francs from the sale.