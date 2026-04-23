Nestlé grew between January and March mainly due to price increases. (archive image) Keystone

Nestlé's growth weakened at the start of 2026. However, it was better than expected in the first quarter. The world's largest food company is sticking to its annual targets.

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The manufacturer of Nespresso coffee, Kitkat chocolate bars and Purina pet food grew organically by 3.5 percent in the first three months of the year, as announced on Thursday. This was largely driven by price increases. At 1.2 percent, growth in volume (RIG) was almost on a par with the previous quarter.

Compared to the two previous quarters with organic growth of 4.0 and 4.3 percent, there was a slowdown. In the first quarter, however, Nestlé remained within the annual growth target of 3 to 4 percent.

Baby food recall put the brakes on growth

The development was dampened by various special effects. These include the global recall of infant formula and early purchases in the pet food business ahead of price increases at the end of 2025.

Overall, the company achieved slightly lower sales of CHF 21.3 billion in the first quarter. Negative currency effects had a particularly negative impact. The Group does not publish profit figures in the first quarter.

Nestlé's figures exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed by the news agency AWP. Volume growth was well above estimates.

The business figures for the first quarter show that the strategy for organic growth is working, CEO Philipp Navratil is quoted as saying in the press release. Most regions and product areas performed well, especially coffee, food and snacks. Growth was also particularly strong in emerging markets.

Nestlé CEO Navratil, who has been in office since September, has set his sights on more volume growth. To achieve this, the business wants to focus more strongly on the growth drivers along the four areas of coffee, pet food and nutrition as well as culinary products and snacks.

Buyer found for Blue Bottle coffee house chain

Nestlé is sticking to its targets for the rest of the year. The Group is focusing on a gradual improvement in volume growth. Stimuli are to come from higher marketing expenditure, additional capacities and more stable demand, among other things.

Nestlé is continuing to adjust its portfolio: The Group is reportedly divesting itself of the US premium coffee house chain Blue Bottle. It is selling its majority stake to the private equity investor Centurium Capital Partners. The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.