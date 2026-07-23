Nestlé has found a solution for its water business: The food giant is forming a joint venture called Peranel with the U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity. The company is headquartered in Paris.

The Nestlé Group has found a solution for its water business. Going forward, the division will be managed jointly with the U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity under the name Peranel. (File photo)

The deal values the business, which includes brands such as Perrier and San Pellegrino, at 4.9 billion euros and 4.5 billion Swiss francs, respectively. Both partners will each hold a 50 percent stake in the joint venture. With this partial sale, Nestlé will receive 2.8 billion Swiss francs, the food company announced on Thursday.

The transaction comes as no surprise: Nestlé had already announced in 2024 that it intended to divest its water business. The division was spun off organizationally last year, and in early 2026, the company confirmed that the sale process was underway. The night before, the *Financial Times* had already reported that a deal with Platinum Equity was imminent.

The transaction is still subject to employee consultation processes and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027, according to the press release.

Nestlé’s water business has long been a source of concern. Among other things, the business has been weighed down by the scandal involving improper treatment methods for mineral water in France. Last year, the water segment contributed approximately 3.5 billion Swiss francs, or just under 4 percent, to the group’s revenue.

The spin-off into a joint venture is part of the corporate restructuring under Nestlé's new CEO, Philipp Navratil. Nestlé plans to focus on fewer business areas and is also seeking a buyer for parts of its vitamins and dietary supplements business.