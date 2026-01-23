On Thursday morning, Nestlé shares were pushed all the way to the bottom of the SMI table. Following the release of its half-year results, the stock lost 7 percent of its value—an unusually sharp drop for Nestlé.

Shares of food giant Nestlé plummeted during Thursday's trading session. The stock market had hoped for better results from the first half of 2026. (File photo)

At 11:45 a.m., Nestlé shares were down 7.0 percent to 80.15 francs. As the worst-performing stock, the heavyweight is also dragging down the benchmark SMI index, which is down about 1 percent.

As one of the most valuable companies on the Swiss stock exchange, significant fluctuations in Nestlé’s stock price always have far-reaching consequences. Many pension funds are also invested in the food manufacturer. As a result, many Swiss citizens are indirectly affected by the stock price through their retirement savings.

Significant fluctuations are rare

Most recently, Nestlé’s defensive stocks had made significant ground, recovering from the previous year’s slump. If the current price losses of this magnitude persist until the market closes, it would mark only the eighth daily loss of more than 6 percent in the last 25 years.

When Nestlé reported its latest earnings in April, its stock price had already experienced a similarly sharp swing at the opening bell—though in that case, it was an upward swing. By the close of trading, however, the gain had leveled off at 1.5 percent.

General uncertainty in the markets

A similar scenario could therefore also play out today. The last time Nestlé closed a trading day down more than 6 percent was six years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. In general, such sharp price movements for Nestlé have usually occurred in the past amid broader market uncertainty. Currently, too, nervousness on the financial markets remains relatively high—key concerns include the Middle East conflict and potential AI-related overreactions.

In any case, it can hardly have been due to the quarterly figures alone. Nestlé generally met analysts’ expectations. On the whole, experts acknowledged that Nestlé is successfully managing the balancing act between accelerating growth and controlling costs. They also viewed the partial sale of the water business as encouraging, as the long wait for news has finally come to an end.

One analyst speculated that the somewhat more cautious outlook for the operating margin might have spooked investors with a short-term focus, at least. It is therefore quite possible that, upon closer inspection, today’s news will be interpreted as somewhat less negative and that investors with a longer-term focus will return to the market.