Nestlé shares were pushed to the bottom of the SMI table on Thursday. The shares gave up a good portion of their gains from last week. While analysts praised the company’s cost control and the partial sale of its water business, there were no positive surprises.

Shares of food giant Nestlé plummeted during Thursday's trading session. The stock market had hoped for better results from the first half of 2026. (File photo)

At 9:30 a.m., Nestlé shares were down 6.5 percent to 80.55 francs; at their low, they had even fallen slightly below 80 francs. As the worst-performing stock, the heavyweight is also dragging down the benchmark SMI index, which is down 1.4 percent. Most recently, Nestlé’s defensive stocks had made significant ground and recovered from the previous year’s slump.

Analysts point to profitability as a potential downside. UBS notes a one-time effect that contributed to the improvement in the operating margin: changes related to a pension plan accounted for 30 basis points. Without this effect, the margin would have fallen by a total of 40 basis points.

The outlook for the margin is also somewhat more cautious; the margin is now expected to remain at a level similar to that of the first half of the year in the second half, rather than exceeding it. ZKB suspects this could disappoint short-term-oriented shareholders.

Analyst Gian Marco Werro believes Nestlé is successfully navigating the balancing act between accelerating growth and controlling costs. His colleague at Vontobel, Jean-Philippe Bertschy, agrees: Cost savings are taking effect, and cash flow is improving significantly, even though marketing expenses have also increased. This shows that Nestlé can invest in growth while also maintaining a focus on profitability and cash flow.

The growth in volume is also well received; for example, Baader points to a remarkable trend from quarter to quarter.

Analysts view the partial sale of the water business as encouraging, as the long wait for news has finally come to an end. At the equivalent of 2.8 billion Swiss francs, the proceeds are in line with the range previously cited by experts. The same therefore applies to the announced write-downs totaling 1.3 billion Swiss francs.