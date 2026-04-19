Whale rescue in livestream Net tarpaulin for whale transport in the water +++ The aid initiative can react if the whale swims away
Philipp Dahm
19.4.2026
The rescue attempt of the humpback whale Timmy stranded in the Baltic Sea is dragging on - the marine mammal weighing several tons is still in the bay off the island of Poel. Here is a livestream and the ticker for the animal welfare operation.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- All about the attempt to save Timmy the humpback whale, who has been wandering around the Baltic Sea for weeks.
- A net or tarpaulin is to be pulled under the whale and surrounded by pontoons. A tugboat will then pull the whale into the North Sea.
- The timetable for the rescue operation is not public.
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16.41 hrs
Backhaus: Net tarpaulin for whale transport in the water
Preparations to free the stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea are progressing. The net tarpaulin on which the animal is to be transported between pontoons into the North Sea and the Atlantic is in the water and also within sight of the whale, said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) on the island of Poel.
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4.19 p.m.
The private aid initiative can react if the whale swims away
If the humpback whale stranded in the Baltic Sea suddenly swims itself free due to the rising water level, the team from the private aid initiative says it is prepared. As the animal had been very active again in the morning hours, the team had already activated the prepared plan B, said lawyer Constanze von der Meden at a press conference of the private rescue initiative in the port of Kirchdorf. The water level could rise by 50 to 60 centimetres in the coming hours.
"This means that the DLRG boats are on standby so that we can guide it in the event that it swims off. And it is ensured that we can then guide it into the North Sea and then across the North Sea into the Atlantic."
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16.11 hrs
Initiative: work on whale rescue making progress
The private rescue team for the whale stranded in the Baltic Sea says it is making good progress with the work to free the animal. "We are making very good progress," said a spokeswoman in the port of Kirchdorf on the island of Poel. "We have made so much progress with the suction work that we are getting closer and closer to the whale." The suction work is being carried out from the fairway towards the whale. "We are definitely in good spirits."
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2.10 p.m.
Whale rescue initiative wants to waste no more time
According to the plans of the private rescue initiative, the stranded whale could also be transported late in the evening or at night. "The fact is that we have lost a day due to unspeakable bureaucratic measures," said one of the donors, Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz, to the German Press Agency. They now want to make progress as quickly as possible and lose no more time. As far as he knows, it makes no difference to the rescue attempt whether it is light or dark.
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1.22 p.m.
What is happening right now
Apparently, divers are currently working to create space for the air cushions with which Timmy will later be lifted into the net using long flushing pipes. A member of the Robin Hood crew estimates that the journey into the North Sea will take at least four days due to the slow speed.
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12.54 p.m.
Towing vessel almost there
The tugboat Robin Hood is in Wismar, just off the island of Poel, where Timmy is to be rescued.
Er ist so gut wie da, wollen wir alle mal hoffen 🙏🏻🐋 #wismar #hope #timmy #poel #Wal pic.twitter.com/W7NqJMiLI4— Bratzenbarbie (@bratzenbarbie) April 19, 2026
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12.15 p.m.
Rescue should take place today
"News5" reports that the vets are currently in consultation to make the rescue a reality today: they are discussing the exact procedure. It is also reported that the tugboat "Robin Hood" is on its way.
9.04.2026 - 11:07 Uhr— Shlay 🐳 (@aphrodithe) April 19, 2026
▶️Taucher sind derzeit an der Stelle, an der gestern das Transportnetz für #Timmy im Wasser ausgebreitet wurde. Offenbar richten sie die blauen Luftkissen aus, die in das grüne Netz eingearbeitet sind.
📣Die Rettungsfortschritte nehmen rasant zu! 🐳🌊🌊✊ pic.twitter.com/NQkmRTEJLf
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11.40 a.m.
Vet defends herself: "Do the best for the whale!"
Criticism of the whale rescue by scientists and other experts has been rejected by the vet involved, Janine Bahr-van Gemmert: "These people didn't see the whale. We saw it on site."
Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal - see also entry 8.50 am.
The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home. However, Bahr-van Gemmert and the rest of the team are convinced: "We are doing the best we can for the whale."
Among other things, helpers had tried to check the animal's mouth. "They wanted to see if there was still a piece of net in the baleen," the vet continued. However, this was not successful. They also placed protective blankets with zinc ointment on the weakened animal's damaged skin.
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11.19 a.m.
Activist: Timmy is in a good mood
9.04.2026 -10:44 Uhr— Shlay 🐳 (@aphrodithe) April 19, 2026
📣Timmy wieder deutlich aktiver !🐳💙
Jetzt wirkt er deutlich AKTIVER.Alle 4 Minuten ist jetzt eine Wasserfontäne zu sehen.Der Strahl ist KRÄFTIG. Tierärztin Janiene Bahr-van Gemmert bezeichnete gestern den Zustand von Timmy als „GUT“.
Tolle Neuigkeiten!✊ pic.twitter.com/mwE3sB9Xqs
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10.55 a.m.
First the excavator has to get to work
An excavator is currently working to create a channel for the humpback whale. No attempt can be made to attach the net, which is to be enclosed by pontoons and pulled away by a tugboat, before then.
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10.29 a.m.
"It starts today"
"It starts today," MediaMarkt founder Walter Gunz, who is co-financing the whale rescue, tells Bild."After the necessary examinations, the campaign to move him in the right direction will begin. We very much hope that he will cooperate as well as he has so far and realize that we want to help him."
Der Wal von oben mit Sonnenschutztüchern und darunter Zinksalbe für die Haut#Walrettung #Buckelwal #Timmy pic.twitter.com/29YoEfibCC— Linda Grünberg (@LindaGruenberg) April 19, 2026
The 79-year-old explains that the animal has already become accustomed to the team: "Our whale whisperer Sergio Bamberen has already established great contact with him. The whale responds to him. Now we just need luck for the whole process."
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10.25 am
Update from German broadcaster
The Leipzig-based channel "News5" reports that a net is to be pulled under the whale today, with which it is to be towed to the Skagerrak and into the North Sea. It is even possible that it will be escorted into the Atlantic. It is also reported that Timmy moved slightly during the night.
19.04.2026-10:15 Uhr— Shlay 🐳 (@aphrodithe) April 19, 2026
▶️Ponton wird bereit gemacht!
Im Hafen von Kirchdorf auf Poel liegen d TRAVERSEN bereitan denen gleich d NETZ für #Timmy BEFESTIGT wird. Es muss zuvor noch an die Pontons montiert werden.
📣Wir hoffen,dass die Rettungsaktion heute endlich stattfinden kann!🙏 pic.twitter.com/FBJC81KUv2
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9.40 a.m.
Why is Timmy white?
To protect the humpback whale from the sun, cloths soaked in zinc ointment were placed on the animal's skin protruding from the water yesterday. This was supposed to heal the damaged skin. The ointment is still visible today.
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9.20 a.m.
This is how Timmy is to be removed from the sandbank
According to earlier information from the initiative, the plan is to run a tarpaulin attached between pontoons - i.e. floating platforms - under the whale. This will be used to retrieve the whale from the shallow area and later transport it to the North Sea.
The pontoons are to be pulled by a tugboat on a long line. According to measurements by the Ministry of the Environment, the humpback whale is 12.35 meters long, 3.20 meters wide and 1.60 meters high.
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8.50 a.m.
Internal schedule will not be published
Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, the small animal veterinarian involved in the private rescue attempt, remained silent yesterday at a press conference in Kirchdorf, Germany: The veterinarian, who runs a seal center on Föhr, initially did not want to say anything about the specific timetable for the whale's action.
The background to this was that the team did not want to be under pressure from outside. Internally, there is definitely a timetable. "We are now well on track," said Bahr-van Gemmert. The team is now giving everything for the whale. But she also admitted: "We would like to be even faster."
The fact that the rescue attempt is progressing slower than planned is mainly down to the authorities, the vet continued. "But it's very, very difficult because every step actually has to be approved." Everything that does not correspond to the planned concept has to be approved in writing. "And that delays it, of course."
The entrepreneur and co-funder of the campaign, Karin Walter-Mommert, had previously criticized the fact that cooperation with the authorities was sometimes difficult. According to her, complex internal coordination would cause a lot of work.
For example, the application of wipes with zinc ointment to treat the whale's skin problems had to be applied for and approved every day. Walter-Mommert and Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz are financing the private rescue operation for the humpback whale.
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8.50 a.m.
Ministry counters criticism
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin rejected the "sweeping criticism of the authorities".
"In principle, no approval is required for anything, so they have quasi freedom of action on site, but they just have to coordinate everything they intend to do with us, especially if they deviate from their original concept," she told dpa.
Guten Morgen Freunde ☕️🐶— Fine Citizens - Switzerland (@FineSwitzerland) April 19, 2026
Es ist Tag 20 in der Bucht von Poel. Heute soll der Wal 🐋 befreit werden und das ist auch gut so. Aufgrund permanenter Einmischung seitens Behörde kommt man nur schleppend voran aber wen wundert es noch. Die Community @finecoineth drückt die Daumen. pic.twitter.com/CqDpHFhnEA
She continued: "We are highly flexible, but of course there are limits." According to the spokeswoman, for example, guidelines apply to interventions directly on the animal - such as treatment with special ointments. "Our vets have to know about it and they have to be present."
According to the spokesperson, the authorities are generally trying to coordinate quickly. For example, the veterinarian Jenna Wallace, who was brought in from Hawaii by the initiative, does not have a professional license in Germany.
However, this problem was quickly resolved. She was granted a temporary permit to practise the veterinary profession. This is a special regulation for veterinarians from abroad.
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8.30 a.m.
Disagreement on prospects of success
Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal. The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home.
Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, on the other hand, said that she and the other experts in the team were convinced that the rescue operation was the best solution for the whale. There is "a real chance (..) that it will make it". She also does not believe that the animal could starve to death due to a lack of food.
"Of course, after two or three weeks you're no longer fit, but a humpback whale doesn't actually need food in winter." Especially in winter, a humpback whale does not usually eat much, the vet continued. "The main problem is that it hangs there in its prison."