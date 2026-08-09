Israel rejects the Gaza Peace Council’s roadmap for the disarmament of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas and Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. “Israel rejects the 15-point document,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. “The Israeli army will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed,” Netanyahu added. He specifically referred to all weapons, not just heavy ones. The prime minister also reiterated his opposition to an independent Palestinian state.

ARCHIVE – U.S. President Donald Trump (right) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club. Prior to his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump hinted at differences between U.S. and Israeli interests regarding the war in Iran. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

However, the Peace Council had already stated just under a week ago that it expected Israel to withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip only after Hamas had been disarmed.

According to the Peace Council’s roadmap, Israel and Hamas are to cease hostilities. A Palestinian transitional administration is to take over control of governance and security with the support of an international stabilization force. The plan also calls for the withdrawal of the Israeli army. The weapons handed over by Hamas under international supervision are to remain under Palestinian control thereafter. Israel, however, rejects this and demands that the weapons be removed from Palestinian territory.

Hamas made the handover of heavy weapons contingent on several conditions, including the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

As part of a peace plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, an internationally composed “Board of Peace” was established at the beginning of the year; according to its charter, the board is tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the postwar order in the extensively devastated coastal region.