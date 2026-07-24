United States of America Netanyahu Travels to Washington for a Meeting with Trump

Amid the tense situation in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington next Tuesday. This was announced by the Israeli Government Press Office. According to the announcement, Netanyahu will travel to the U.S. on Monday at Trump’s invitation. He will also attend a memorial service for the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham was considered a friend of Israel.