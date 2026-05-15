  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Stream more cheaply Netflix advertising subscription launches in Switzerland

Oliver Kohlmaier

15.5.2026

The Netflix advertising subscription will also be available in Switzerland from 2027.
The Netflix advertising subscription will also be available in Switzerland from 2027.
Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Archivfoto)

Lower monthly costs, but ad breaks: Netflix's popular subscription model is set to launch in Switzerland in 2027.

15.05.2026, 18:10

15.05.2026, 18:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Netflix plans to offer its popular advertising subscription in Switzerland in 2027.
  • With this model, the monthly costs will be lower, but there will be ad breaks.
Show more

As part of a global expansion, Netflix is offering its popular advertising subscription in 15 additional countries - including Switzerland.

The discounted subscription is set to launch in this country from 2027, according to a statement from Netflix. The price and exact launch date are not yet known.

The service, which is financed by advertising, is extremely successful. According to the streaming giant, over 250 million monthly active viewers worldwide use the subscription model, 80 percent of them every week.