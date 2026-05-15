As part of a global expansion, Netflix is offering its popular advertising subscription in 15 additional countries - including Switzerland.
The discounted subscription is set to launch in this country from 2027, according to a statement from Netflix. The price and exact launch date are not yet known.
The service, which is financed by advertising, is extremely successful. According to the streaming giant, over 250 million monthly active viewers worldwide use the subscription model, 80 percent of them every week.