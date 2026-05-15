The Netflix advertising subscription will also be available in Switzerland from 2027. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Archivfoto)

Lower monthly costs, but ad breaks: Netflix's popular subscription model is set to launch in Switzerland in 2027.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Netflix plans to offer its popular advertising subscription in Switzerland in 2027.

With this model, the monthly costs will be lower, but there will be ad breaks. Show more

As part of a global expansion, Netflix is offering its popular advertising subscription in 15 additional countries - including Switzerland.

The discounted subscription is set to launch in this country from 2027, according to a statement from Netflix. The price and exact launch date are not yet known.

The service, which is financed by advertising, is extremely successful. According to the streaming giant, over 250 million monthly active viewers worldwide use the subscription model, 80 percent of them every week.