Disney has Disneyland, Netflix now has Netflix House. The streaming giant's first adventure world is launching in the USA. More are to follow - perhaps in Europe too.

DPA dpa

Netflix is following in the footsteps of entertainment giants such as Disney and opening its first experience center. The first Netflix House in a suburb of the US metropolis of Philadelphia features escape rooms, mini golf, a merchandise store, a movie theater and a restaurant, among other things.

All experiences are linked to the Netflix program: The escape rooms are based on the anime pirate story "One Piece", each mini-golf station is dedicated to a different series, from "Bridgerton" to "Stranger Things". The largest area was given to "Wednesday": To mark the start of the second season of the Addams Family spin-off, visitors can stroll through a gloomy funfair with mini-games and also solve a puzzle. The starting point is a rather elaborate replica of Wednesday Addams' room at the outsider boarding school Nevermore Academy.

There are also VR experiences where users can digitally immerse themselves in the worlds of series such as "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things" using special glasses and other equipment.

Competing for time and attention

Netflix says it is approaching the one billion viewer mark worldwide. However, Head of Marketing Marian Lee sees the platform as being in constant competition for attention: with streaming rivals, with platforms such as YouTube and Tiktok, with video games - in short, with every other pastime. The solution for them is to always stay in the conversation and stand out from the competition. Anyone who doesn't do this "is dead in today's world," she says. She also hopes that visitors who have not yet seen a series will perhaps get interested in it through the attractions.

The Netflix houses - two more have already been announced in the USA - are intended as part of this strategy. A place where Netflix can build a bridge from the screen to reality and bring the worlds of its series and films to life for fans. 75 years after opening its first park in California, Disney is showing how much money can be invested in the idea. In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Group's theme parks and cruises generated a turnover of more than 27 billion dollars and an operating profit of just over 8 billion dollars.

Netflix and the King of Prussia

In comparison, Netflix is starting out on a small scale - and in a less than glamorous environment. The first Netflix House moved into two floors of a former department store space in a shopping center. It is not located directly in Philadelphia, but in a small suburb called King of Prussia, named after an inn from the 18th century.

The service uses viewer figures to decide which series are suitable as the basis for attractions in a Netflix House. It also takes into account what is popular at the respective location, says marketing boss Lee. If something doesn't work as intended, it can be redirected and an area can be occupied differently.

Step inside… if you dare. A giant “Thing” hand greets guests at the entrance of #NetflixHouse Philadelphia — a new immersive experience opening November 12. pic.twitter.com/Wh0Qi9H7om — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2025

Paying per attraction

The effort that Netflix put into individual titles in the first house varies. While the Wednesday Fair contains some original props from the filming, there is just a small photo backdrop with a throne and a frame made of roses for the series "Bridgerton", for example.

Netflix decided to sell tickets for individual experiences instead of charging a one-off entry fee, as is the case in theme parks. The cheapest is mini golf at 15 dollars per round, the VR experiences cost 25 dollars - and the escape rooms and the Wednesday funfair, where you can spend around an hour, cost 39 dollars each. There have been no announcements about international expansion, for example to Germany. But "maybe soon", says Netflix manager Lee. In any case, she assumes that if the first locations are successful, there will be more Netflix stores, including in other countries.