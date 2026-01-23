The major fire in the nature reserve in the eastern Netherlands has not yet been brought under control. The fire had spread into the early morning hours, but authorities said the situation is now stable.

dpatopbilder – A major fire is raging in the De Rosmolen nature reserve, according to the Limburg-North Safety Region. Due to the ongoing drought, the fire was able to spread rapidly. Photo: Rob Engelaar/ANP/dpa

About 250 firefighters, as well as army firefighting helicopters once again, are on the scene. About 100 hectares have been affected. Efforts are now underway to prevent the fire from spreading further, said a spokesperson for the authorities. “The wind has died down a bit, which is a positive development.”

The fire in the De Rosmolen nature reserve near the German border broke out on Monday for reasons that remain unclear. Driven by wind and high temperatures, the flames quickly spread above the treetops.

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the night. Residents in the area were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke. Train service between Boxmeer and Venray was initially suspended.