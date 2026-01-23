The canton of Neuchâtel has requested that the federal government authorize the culling of the dominant male wolf in the wolf pack in the Vallée de la Brévine. The animal is believed to be responsible for several attacks on cattle.

Between July 4 and 26, eight cattle were killed or injured in several attacks in the pack’s territory, authorities announced on Wednesday. Based on the location of the bite wounds and the game wardens’ investigations, the canton believes the pack is responsible for the attacks.

According to the canton, genetic analyses—the results of which were available earlier this week—also confirmed that two attacks on cattle were carried out by the male wolf M583. This means that the requirements under federal law for reactive culling have been met, as the animal is exhibiting “undesirable behavior,” the statement continued.

The Neuchâtel Department of Spatial Development and the Environment therefore submitted an application to the Federal Office for the Environment requesting a partial culling of the wolf pack in the Vallée de la Brévine.

According to the canton’s assessment, there is also strong evidence that M583 is responsible for the majority of the remaining attacks this year. The incidents in 2025 had already demonstrated the “decisive role of the alpha wolf” in such attacks.

Nationwide, the number of livestock killed by wolves this summer has decreased compared to last year. According to the Swiss Wolf Group, a total of about 180 livestock have been killed so far during the alpine grazing season; during the same period last year, the figure was just over 400. This figure does not include attacks in Ticino, as the canton has not published any current figures.