1.39 million people traveled by public transport every day. KEYSTONE

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) set a new passenger record in 2024: 1.39 million people traveled by public transport every day.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2024, SBB transported more people than ever before.

1.39 million travelers used public transport every day.

In addition, SBB's annual profit increased slightly - to 275 million francs. Show more

SBB transported more people in 2024 than ever before. Every day, 1.39 million passengers used long-distance and regional trains, as SBB announced at its annual media conference on Thursday.

SBB is satisfied with the slightly higher annual profit of CHF 275 million. SBB Real Estate and SBB Infrastructure Energy also reported profits, according to SBB.

SBB Cargo Switzerland posted a high loss

SBB Cargo International returned to profit, while SBB Cargo Switzerland posted a high loss of minus CHF 76 million.

Due to the increasing demand, an expansion of the rail services is necessary, the statement continued. In the medium term, SBB needs an annual profit of 500 million francs.

Thanks to the implementation of savings and efficiency measures, an increase in debt was curbed, according to the press release. The mountain of debt is high and stands at 12.1 billion francs due to investments in rolling stock.