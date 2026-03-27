The scam can also be found in traditional newspapers. Imago / BACS / Bildmontage blue News

Fake job offers, real companies - and suddenly applicants are expected to pay: The Federal Office for Cybersecurity is warning of a new scam that is targeting jobseekers in Switzerland.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office for Cybersecurity is warning of a new scam involving fake job offers on legitimate platforms.

Fraudsters create deceptively genuine websites and demand money or personal data during the application process.

For the first time, such fake advertisements have even been discovered in printed newspapers, which makes the scam particularly dangerous. Show more

The Federal Office for Cyber Security is warning of a new form of job scam that is currently spreading in Switzerland. Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods to obtain money and sensitive data from jobseekers.

The perpetrators pose as supposedly reputable Swiss companies and place their offers on well-known job platforms or even in newspapers. Jobseekers are particularly susceptible to such deception in a tight labor market.

According to the authorities, a particularly tricky variant is one in which fraudsters create their own websites based on real companies - often from the logistics sector. In some cases, these companies did not even have their own website beforehand, which makes the deception even easier.

Money demands and data misuse

Interested applicants are redirected to protected platforms where they have to upload personal documents such as their CV or certificates. This is often followed by a switch to a messaging app to supposedly continue the application process.

In some cases, those affected are asked to buy vouchers during the process - for example from "Cryptonow" worth several thousand francs. A later repayment is promised, but does not take place.

The BACS states: "It has not yet been possible to conclusively clarify the details of this scam." However, it is clear that the perpetrators obtain extensive personal data that can later be misused for further fraud attempts.

Fraud in newspapers for the first time

What is particularly unusual is that the fake job advertisements not only appeared online, but also in print media, according to the authorities. "This has never been seen before," writes the BACS. This development in particular makes it much more difficult for those affected to distinguish between genuine and fake offers.

The Federal Office is therefore urging increased vigilance. Applicants should always be skeptical if money is demanded during the application process or unrealistically high incomes are promised for simple jobs. Checking companies and websites is also crucial.

Anyone who has already been a victim should report the incident to the police immediately.