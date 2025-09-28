Impressive images from Tennessee: In just a few seconds, a huge cooling tower that has stood unused in the landscape for decades disappears.

In Hartsville in the US state of Tennessee, a 165-metre-high cooling tower was blown up in a controlled manner.

More than 400 kilograms of explosives caused the structure to collapse in less than ten seconds.

The dismantling is intended to avoid hazards and free up the site for new uses. The building materials will be recycled. Show more

A spectacular demolition in the US state of Tennessee has fascinated people all over the world. In Hartsville, a 165-metre-high cooling tower collapsed after a controlled demolition. More than 400 kilograms of explosives brought the huge structure down in less than ten seconds. The tower was built back in the 1970s as part of a nuclear power plant project that was never completed. Since then, the plant has stood unused on the site and was considered a potential danger.

Dismantling and new prospects

To ensure safety, a restricted area was set up around the blast site. Flying was also prohibited within a radius of 2.4 kilometers, including drones. After the collapse, the material will not simply be removed: The tower's concrete and steel are to be recycled and reused. The dismantling not only creates space for new uses, but also shows how old industrial relics can be disposed of safely and sustainably.

