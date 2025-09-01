The wreck of the Titanic was discovered 40 years ago - now a 3D model provides exclusive insights. The images show every corner of the luxury liner - including dramatic traces of its sinking.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The wreck of the Titanic was discovered 40 years ago: now a digital 3D scan provides completely new insights.

The 3D model allows a unique view of the ship's construction and the traces of its sinking.

For the first time, researchers can understand how the crew tried to keep the ship afloat until the very end. Show more

The wreck of the Titanic was rediscovered 40 years ago - a discovery that still drives the fascination for the legendary ship today. Now a new 3D model of the wreck provides spectacular insights into the last hours of the luxury liner.

For six weeks, submersibles collected 70,000 high-resolution images, from which a detailed digital model was created. The video shows this footage and reveals the enormous destruction as well as the ingenious construction of the ship.

A look into the heart of the tragedy

Apparently, researchers can finally understand how the engineers on board tried until the very end to secure the power supply and keep the Titanic afloat.

Every detail in the 3D scan tells its own story - from the 16 watertight compartments to the traces of the sinking.

In the blue News video, you can experience a unique view of the Titanic that makes the tragedy at a depth of 3,800 meters tangible.

