Researchers have discovered a cellular cleaning mechanism that can protect the retina from age-related damage. The results raise hopes for new therapies against a disease that robs millions of people of their sight.

When the world slowly becomes blurred due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), there have so far been few ways to halt the loss of vision.

Hope from research New active ingredient strengthens the self-cleaning of the retina and slows down vision loss

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers at the University of Freiburg have investigated a natural cleaning mechanism in retinal cells that loses efficiency with increasing age.

Using an active substance, they were able to stimulate cellular recycling again and thus reduce deposits, inflammation and cell damage.

The results could open up new treatment approaches for age-related macular degeneration.

A research team at the University of Freiburg has identified a cellular mechanism that can counteract age-related vision loss. In experiments, the targeted activation of this cleaning process slowed down the damage to retinal cells.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the most common causes of vision loss in people over the age of 50, as the University of Freiburg announced on Tuesday.

The reason for this is the accumulation of cellular waste in the retina. Normally, the cells dispose of such substances themselves. With increasing age, however, the body's cleaning mechanisms become more vulnerable, which leads to an overload and ultimately to the death of the cells.

A research team led by Patricia Boya from the University of Freiburg, together with Spanish and American researchers, has now investigated a specific cleansing mechanism known as "chaperone-mediated autophagy". This involves special proteins, the chaperones, recognizing damaged proteins and transporting them to the so-called lysosomes for degradation.

The studies showed that this system acts as a kind of quality control in the retinal cells. If it does not function properly, the cells are exposed to increasing stress.

Active substance reactivates cell cleansing

The researchers succeeded in reactivating this cleaning system. To do so, they used the drug candidate CA77.1, which specifically stimulates the cellular recycling process. "We have shown in two different experimental models that activating this mechanism can reduce the accumulation of waste products, inhibit inflammation and slow down the deterioration of vision," study leader Boya is quoted as saying.

These observations were also confirmed in experiments on human cells from people suffering from AMD. According to the researchers, the results could lead to the development of new treatments in the future.