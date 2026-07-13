In light of ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, Germany, France, and seven other countries have joined forces with Ukraine in a new missile defense coalition.

“In light of the ballistic missile threat, we are making a clear decision: We will protect Ukraine, strengthen our collective security, and build a Europe of defense,” said French President Emmanuel Macron following the launch of the purely defensive coalition against ballistic missiles in Paris.

"By establishing the missile defense coalition, we are strengthening the capabilities that Europe needs," Macron said. Other participants include Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The goal of the new alliance is industrial cooperation to supplement existing missile defense systems.

"By combining our industrial defense base, our research, and our operational experience, our goal is to build a joint ballistic missile defense capability for Europe and to promote relevant supporting activities," a statement said.

Ukraine Is Developing Its Own Defense System

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of the Paris meeting, the goal is to develop a new missile defense system. Ukraine is working on its own system, called Freyja, which is intended to be a cost-effective and powerful alternative to the Patriot system.

Zelenskyy is doing everything in his power to obtain new ammunition for his country’s Patriot air defense systems from its partners. These systems are the most effective defense against Russia’s ballistic missiles. However, PAC-3 guided missiles are in short supply, and production in the U.S. is proceeding slowly.

At the NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump had held out the prospect of granting Ukraine a license to manufacture ammunition for the Patriot air defense system. But that is a long-term solution; currently, there is a shortage of ammunition on the ground, and Russia is taking advantage of this.